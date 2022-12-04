Giants miss walk-off field goal in OT, tie Commanders, 20-20

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders locked up in a Week 13 game that had significant playoff ramifications.

You couldn’t tell by how the Giants left the gate, losing a fumble early and falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. But then they settled in and went on a 20-3 run to bring the score to 20-13 early in the third quarter.

From there, things hit a wall. Both defenses tightened up and foolish penalties on both sides ruined offensive drives. A 52-yard field from Joey Slye also sailed wide, which left Washington down a touchdown.

The Giants twice had a chance to put them game away in the fourth quarter but couldn’t manage. Conservative play-calling and the aforementioned penalties stunted them. A late Darius Slayton drop was also a killer.

A huge fourth quarter conversion with just over 2:00 remaining kept the Commanders alive and they eventually capped the drive off. Several missed tackles allowed Jahan Dotson to stumble into the endzone to tie the game with 1:45 remaining.

The game went into overtime and played out much like the second half. Both teams had a chance to win the game but sloppy play, poor play-calling and miscommunication crippled each side.

Things ultimately ended with a dud and a 20-20 tie as a 58-yard Graham Gano field goal fell short as time expired.

Final score: Giants 20, Commanders 20

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Final Giants 0 13 7 0 0 20 Commanders 10 3 0 7 0 20

Keys to the game

Washington out-gained the Giants, 411-316.

New York lost the time of possession, 41:11 to 28:49.

The Commanders recorded five sacks of Daniel Jones.

The Giants converted just 4 of 13 on third down.

The Giants missed many tackles.

It was over when...

A 58-yard Graham Gano field goal, which would have been a Giants franchise record, fell short as time expired in overtime.

Players of the game

QB Daniel Jones (271 total yards and 1 TD)

LB Azeez Ojulari (1 tackle, 1 FF, 1 QB hit, 1 sack)

S Julian Love (12 tackles, 11 solo, one for a loss)

Injuries

Midway through the third quarter, defensive lineman Leonard Williams left the field following a third-down play and immediately went into the blue medical tent. He was ruled questionable to return with a neck injury. He did not return to the game.

Late in the third quarter, safety Julian Love headed into the blue medical tent but quickly emerged. He returned to the field without missing a snap.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm ET.

