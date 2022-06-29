Giants miss out on Kayvon Thibodeaux in way-too-early 2022 NFL re-draft

In this article:
It might be a tad too early to perform a ‘re-draft’ of the 2022 NFL draft, as none of these players have even been through single training camp yet neverminzd played a single game.

But Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has done just that, and the New York Giants — holders of the fifth and seventh selections overall — still make out like gangbusters.

The Giants used those picks to take Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, but in this re-draft it doesn’t go quite that way.

Davenport has the top of the draft pretty much remaining intact with Jacksonville and Detroit taking edge rushers Travon Walker of Georgia and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson going 1-2.

At pick No. 3, the Houston Texans take Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner over the corner they actually took, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.

With Gardner gone, the New York Jets grab Thibodeaux, leaving the Giants to take Neal at No. 5. Carolina sticks with N.C. State offensive lineman Ikey Ekwonu at No. 6 and the Giants scoop up Stingley with the seventh pick.

The Giants knew they were going to lose cornerback James Bradberry and reportedly liked Gardner, but with him and Thibodeaux off the board, they backfill Bradberry here with a solid choice in Stingley.

Over/Under: 8.5 Thibodeaux sacks as a rookie? - Powered By PickUp

List

List of Giants players heading into the final year of their contracts in 2022

Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones

