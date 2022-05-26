Giants make minor trade for utility player who's not Mariner

Giants make minor trade for utility player who's not a Mariner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Luke Williams didn't work out as hoped for the Giants, but it might not be long before they see him again.

Williams was traded to Miami on Thursday morning in exchange for utility man Hayden Cantrelle. He'll get another shot in the NL East, and he might be on the roster next week when the Giants visit the Marlins.

Cantrelle, 23, is joining his third big league organization. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 and was in Double-A at the time of the trade.

Cantrelle has a similar profile to just about all of the recent Giants additions, albeit with a lower batting average. He's hitting just .174 in 118 minor league games but has a .356 OBP with 10 homers and 35 stolen bases. Cantrelle has moved around a bit but has primarily played second base.

The Giants also announced that right-hander Mauricio Llovera was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after Thursday's win. Left-hander Jake McGee (lower back tightness) will return from the IL on Friday night in Cincinnati.

Download and follow the Giants Talk podcast