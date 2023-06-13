Giants minicamp: Notes, videos and highlights from Day 1

After canceling their final two practices of organized team activities (OTAs) due to poor air quality, the New York Giants were back at it on Tuesday. This time for their mandatory two-day minicamp.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has not yet signed his franchise tender, is not permitted to take part in team-related activities and was not in attendance per NFL rules. He will not be fined for his absence.

On the schedule were press conferences with the team’s defensive assistants, head coach Brian Daboll and assistant general manager Brandon Brown. Select players also spoke with members of the media following a two-hour practice.

Here’s a look at some notes, highlights and videos from Day 1.

Notes from defensive assistants

Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins says Azeez Ojulari is fully healthy and worked extremely hard this offseason.

Wilkins praises Kayvon Thibodeaux for wanting to be coached hard and said he always comes to meetings prepared with good questions. Thibs has a constant desire to improve.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson says Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence work perfectly together and “know how to play off of one another.”

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson knows teams will test Deonte Banks early this season and he wants the rookie to keep emotion out of it. He also said the Giants “got a good one” in Banks.

Henderson says the versatility of Nick McCloud and Bobby McCain allow for “maximum versatility” in matchups.

Notes from Brian Daboll

There was perfect attendance for mandatory minicamp. Saquon Barkley, as expected and per league rules, was the only player absent.

All talks with and about Barkley will be kept private.

Brian Daboll says minicamp is really just an extension of OTAs and they will continue installing aspects of their offense and defense incrementally.

Daboll says Daniel Jones has really improved given his familiarity with the offense and was impressive throughout OTAs. He also praised DJ’s “give and take” with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Daboll said that veteran tight end Darren Waller is a true pro and a “pleasure to be around.”

Notes from Brandon Brown

More to come…

Bill Parcells visiting Giants

The Giants had a special guest in attendance for Day 1 of minicamp — Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowl titles with the team during his time.

Daboll announced Parcells’ visit prior to practice.

Bill Parcells chats with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll at Giants practice pic.twitter.com/iXDcD6dGD6 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 13, 2023

Practice notes

The Giants have several veterans attending minicamp on a tryout basis. Among them is quarterback Jacob Eason.

Retired running back Brandon Jacobs also joined the Giants during practice on Monday.

The Giants treated Day 1 of minicamp like a “passing camp,” per head coach Brian Daboll.

Bobby McCain had two interceptions and one pass defensed. One of those INTs was returned for a touchdown.

Nick McCloud got the most first-team reps at safety alongside Xavier McKinney.

Video highlights

#Giants receivers getting some back line work during early parts of practice pic.twitter.com/2AonLl3BAP — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) June 13, 2023

