Giants minicamp invite, Ami Finau, selected in 2023 XFL Rookie draft

After going undrafted back in April, Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau spent rookie minicamp with the New York Giants. Although the invite didn’t ultimately lead to a contract, it did crack the door open for Finau a bit.

This past Friday, the XFL conducted its rookie draft and Finau found himself selected by the Arlington Renegades.

From Maryland football:

Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau was chosen in the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft by the Arlington Renegades. Finau, who participated in New York Giants rookie minicamp this spring, played three seasons for the Terps after transferring from Independence Community College in 2020. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in both 2021 and 2022. A Kahuku, Hawaii native, Finau started 28 of the 31 games he played at Maryland, compiling 90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Given that Finau was eligible for the 2023 NFL draft and not currently under contract in the NFL, CFL or USFL, he was deemed eligible for the XFL draft. The Renegades now hold his exclusive rights.

Related

Pro Football Network head coach rankings: Where does Brian Daboll land? Steelers forced Giants into silent count in empty stadium in 2020 Are Saquon Barkley's contract requests reasonable?

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire