Giants, Mike Yastrzemski shut out from MLB, Rookie of the Year awards

SAN FRANCISCO -- It'll be another extremely quiet awards season for the Giants.

MLB announced finalists for all the major honors on Monday afternoon and Mike Yastrzemski, the only Giant with a shot at being included, was not part of the field for National League Rookie of the Year. The three finalists are New York's Pete Alonso (who should be a runaway winner), Atlanta's Mike Soroka and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Giants did not have a single player receive votes for any of the four major awards the two previous seasons, either, but this time there's a difference. They did not even have a player get nominated for a Gold Glove, while Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey were at least finalists in 2018. Crawford won the Gold Glove in 2017, another down year for the franchise as a whole.

Yastrzemski was one of the few bright spots in 2019, posting a .272/.334/.518 slash line with 21 homers in 107 games. But it was a strong year for the NL's rookies, and he finished tied for eighth among rookie hitters in WAR (2.2), per FanGraphs. Alonso hit 53 homers and drove in 120 runs for the Mets and Tatis Jr. had 22 homers and hit .317, posting 3.6 WAR in just 84 games. Soroka had a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts for the NL East champion Braves.

The league announced all the finalists on Monday. Craig Counsell, Mike Shildt and Brian Snitker are up for NL Manager of the Year. Jacob deGrom, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Max Scherzer are the finalists for Cy Young. Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and Anthony Rendon are the final three for MVP.

