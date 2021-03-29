Giants' Mike Yastrzemski leaves spring training game after hit by pitch

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
Yaz leaves Giants' spring game after getting hit by pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Yastrzemski left the Giants' spring training game Monday against the Oakland A's after getting hit by a pitch in the left hand.

The Giants announced he would be taken to Scottsdale, Ariz. for examination.

For what it's worth, Yaz's teammate Brandon Crawford didn't believe the injury to be serious.

This story will be updated.

