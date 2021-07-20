Giants work out Mike Weber, Tyler Ervin, Jordyn Peters

The Giants worked out three free agents Tuesday.

They hosted running backs Mike Weber and Tyler Ervin and defensive back Jordyn Peters, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The Giants have an open roster spot after waiving running back Ryquell Armstead last month.

Ervin, 27, appeared in eight games with the Packers last season. A fourth-round choice of the Texans in 2016, he also has seen action with Houston and Jacksonville.

He has played 43 career games, rushing 19 times for 32 yards and catching 27 passes for 187 yards. Mainly a returner, Ervin has 77 career punt returns for 681 yards and 50 career kickoff returns for 1,072 yards.

The Cowboys drafted Weber in the seventh round in 2019. He spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad and also has had stints on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Packers.

Weber, 23, has never played a regular-season game.

The Jets released Peters earlier this month when they signed offensive lineman Morgan Moses. He had signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn.

