Giants' Mike Tauchman has unique history with 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

The Giants completed a trade with the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon for outfielder Mike Tauchman. The 30-year old has bounced around, playing for Yankees and Colorado Rockies since breaking into the big leagues in 2017.

But before his days playing in the MLB, Tauchman was lighting it up on the football field opposite the 49ers' current starting quarterback.

Tauchman attended William Fremd High School in Illinois, just 10 minutes from 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's alma matter, Rolling Meadows High School. Not only did the two live and attend school in close proximity to one another, but they even faced off against each other on the football field.

In one game, Tauchman actually intercepted Garoppolo, setting up the game-winning drive for William Fremd, where he also threw the game-winning touchdown pass as the starting quarterback. Years later, Tauchman was asked about the connection with Garoppolo, responding rather humbly.

"It's a cool story but it's kind of weird to talk about," Tauchman told the Daily Herald in Illinois in 2019. "I don't want to sound like the guy in the bar when he was nine years old he struck out Bryce Harper and he's boasting about it."

“Obviously [Garoppolo] has gotten a lot better,’’ Tauchman told USA Today's, Pete Caldera. “It’s just kind of a funny story, because of the success he’s gone on to have."

Having already committed to playing baseball for Bradley University before his senior year, Tauchman did not pursue football or challenge Garoppolo for any football scholarships. The two players went their own directions, playing different sports, with each having some success at the professional level.

But with Garoppolo's status with the 49ers in question in the lead up to Thursday's NFL draft, it remains to be seen whether the duo's sports careers will overlap for an extended period of time in the Bay.

