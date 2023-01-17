Giants’ Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale will delay head coaching interviews

The New York Giants are headed to the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs and that unexpected rise has given way to interest in their coordinators.

Both Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale have received requests to interview for vacant head coaching positions. Kafka from the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. Martindale from the Colts.

However, with a key game against the Philadelphia Eagles on tap, neither Kafka nor Martindale will conduct those interviews this week.

Colts have requested permission to interview #Giants DC Wink Martindale for their head coaching job, source confirms.

I’m told, like OC Mike Kafka, Martindale does not plan to interview this week and the focus will be on preparing for the Eagles, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 16, 2023

“I’m not going to dive too deep into it. He’s not going to do anything. Everything’s focused on Philadelphia, so this is going to be a normal week for him, for our offense. I know where his focus is. So, there won’t be any interviews leading up to this game,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Kafka specifically.

Kafka and Martindale are each in their first year with the Giants, and Kafka is in his first-ever season as an offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Both coordinators have done an excellent job given the team’s lacking personnel and it should come as little surprise that other teams have taken notice. Losing either would be a major negative for the Giants.

