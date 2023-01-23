Giants’ Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale complete head coaching interviews

Now that the New York Giants season is over, thanks to a blowout loss in Philadelphia in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night, they can begin their offseason maneuvering.

Part of that will hinge on whether some of their coaching personnel gets poached by other teams around the league.

Both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale interviewed for several head coaching vacancies on Sunday — Kafka with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, and Martindale with the Colts.

Kafka, 35, obviously has a better chance at being hired away as he has three times as many opportunities. But he also has the trends with him. Teams are likely to hire a young offensive mind like Kafka these days over an older defensive stalwart such as Martindale.

All of the teams that Kafka is interviewing with will be looking for upgrades at quarterback — most likely in the upcoming draft — and are interested in what he brings to the table.

Keep in mind, Kafka was Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback coach in Kansas City and was instrumental in turning Daniel Jones’ career around with the Giants.

Martindale will be 60 this year and has never been a head coach on any level. That won’t stop teams from interviewing him, though. He has a great reputation as a players’ coach and relates well to the younger generations.

