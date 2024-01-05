Giants’ Mike Kafka mum on future, focused on Eagles

This Sunday marks the final game of the 2023 NFL regular season and the New York Giants are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.

As is standard each week, coaches and players gathered the media for questions ahead of the game. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has the worst offense in the NFL this season, begging media members to ask him about his future with the team.

Does he expect to be back next season? Has he talked about it with anyone in the front office? The answer was the same for both questions.

“Really, my only focus is on today and this week and preparing our guys the best we can for Philadelphia,” he said. “Our sole focus has just been on Philadelphia.”

The media went even further, asking Kafka what he makes of his future. Last year, he was in the running for head coaching jobs but this year hasn’t gone the way anyone expected.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself as a coach, but my focus has only really been on Philadelphia, today and this week,” Kafka said.

Kafka clearly didn’t want to put the focus on his future, and with a game still left to play, he still has a job to do. His answers were fair, but not very helpful. He admitted that every season presents its own unique challenges.

“So you do your best to problem solve it. That’s what you rely on your players and your coaching staff to do and continue to work through those issues. Every team is going through it, ours was no different so that’s life in the NFL,” he said.

Except that the Giants couldn’t figure out their issues on offense for the entirety of the season. Perhaps the reason Kafka doesn’t want to talk about his future is because he’s slightly worried about what it looks like.

Kafka went from a graduate assistant at Northwestern to an offensive quality control coach at Kansas City where he was then promoted to quarterbacks coach, and finally landed in New York all in less than five years. That’s a pretty fast rise in the coaching ladder.

Kafka is still learning how to coach, let alone call plays and run an entire offense. The Giants desperately need consistency in the front office, so there’s no reason to think that Kafka will be gone after this season. But he better learn fast and improve or his reign in New York will be short-lived.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire