Giants’ Mike Kafka: ‘An honor’ to receive head coaching interview requests

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is a hot commodity on the NFL coaching carousel these days. His name has been associated with several teams seeking a head coach as a candidate to be interviewed.

Among them are the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

On Thursday, Kafka was asked about the sudden interest in him by other teams after just one season as the Giants offensive coordinator.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of those conversations and be a part of that process but really that’s all I have to add on it,” Kafka told reporters.

“My focus today and this week is really on getting our guys ready for Minnesota and the week ahead and today’s practice. That’s really all I’ll have on it. I really appreciate you guys respecting that part of it.”

Reporters attempted to pry more information regarding the upcoming interviews out of Kafka but he held fast and did not comment.

“I really have nothing else to add on it — the head coaching side of it,” he said.

Kafka, 35, was hired by Brian Daboll last February off of Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City where Kafka served as the Chiefs’ quarterback coach for the past four seasons.

For the record, in-person interviews with candidates who are employed by other teams cannot take place until the end of the Wild Card round. For teams participating in this year’s playoffs, assistant coaches may not be interviewed until the third day after the Super Wild Card games (January 17-19).

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire