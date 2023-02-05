Giants’ Mike Kafka gets second head coaching interview with Cardinals

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their vacant head coaching position.

Kafka joins Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo among the few finalists for the job.

The Cardinals will conduct a second interview with Bengals DC Lou Anarumo on Friday, with Giants OC Mike Kafka also set to get a second interview (timing TBD on that one), per sources. The interviews, as of now, are set to be done over Zoom. Those are the only 2 known finalists. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2023

Kafka will conduct his second interview with the Cardinals over Zoom, although an exact date has not been reported.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of those conversations and be a part of that process,” Kafka told reporters in January.

The 35-year-old Kafka was hired to Brian Daboll’s staff prior to this season after spending five years with the Kansas City Chiefs. While in K.C., Kafka climbed the ladder from offensive quality control coach to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

With the Giants, Kafka earned the right to call plays and did an exceptional job. Not only did the team finish among the top 15 in scoring, but Daniel Jones morphed into a quality, long-term franchise quarterback.

In addition to the Cardinals, Kafka has also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale remains a favorite for the Colts’ head coaching job.

