Giants’ Mike Kafka faces more competition for Cardinals job

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was widely considered a favorite to land the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job.

Arizona had narrowed its search to Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is an ex-Giant himself. But ahead of kickoff on Sunday night, things changed.

It was reported that Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon would travel to Arizona on Monday to interview for the job. And given that the Cardinals opted to wait until after the Super Bowl to make a decision, it would lead one to believe that Gannon may be their guy.

That’s great news for the Giants on both ends. With defensive coordinator Wink Martindale being passed over for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job, it would mean they keep both of their coordinators heading into 2023. Meanwhile, the Eagles may lose both of theirs.

As opposed to Martindale, the Colts have opted to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

While it’s not a foregone conclusion that Arizona will hire Gannon, it does seem to be trending in that direction. And if that’s how things ultimately play out, it would mean the Giants’ coaching staff remains intact while the Eagles are forced to make two new hires late in the game.

That would be a big win for the New York Football Giants.

Related

Odell Beckham Jr. mocks Giants for trading Kadarius Toney Ex-Giant James Bradberry owns up to costly Super Bowl penalty Giants' Darius Slayton says Daniel Jones throws a better ball than Eli Manning

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire