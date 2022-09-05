Giants’ Mike Kafka will call offensive plays vs. Titans

New York Giants first-year had coach Brian Daboll spoke with the media via Zoom on Monday, the first ‘game week’ presser of his tenure.

Some quick tidbits from Daboll…

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will call the plays this week. He had handled the play-calling duties throughout training camp and the preseason, and Daboll was clearly pleased with the results and communication.

Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) they are “day to day”.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is “good to go.”

The left guard position is still to be settled. The candidates are Ben Bredeson and Devery Hamilton. Max Garcia is also in play, but he would have to be brought up from the practice squad.

Brian Daboll on Week 1: "The first game, you have to rely on your rules and the things you did through training camp, and that's where our focus will be" #Giants — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) September 5, 2022

Daboll did not mention the circumstances surrounding the recent release of inside linebacker Blake Martinez but said he had confidence in the other players on the roster such as Tae Crowder, Micah McFadden and Austin Calitro.

“Every decision that we make regarding releasing a player is always a difficult decision,” Daboll said. “I’d say good luck to Blake and all the rest of the guys we released.”

The Giants open the regular season this Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET in Tennessee versus the Titans.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire