Giants' Mike Glennon 'on track' to be cleared for Sunday's game against Chargers

Mike Glennon about to throw in Miami blue jersey

Mike Glennon is "on track" to clear concussion protocol before the Giants take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters that Glennon is expected to clear the protocol later Friday.

Glennon will practice with the team in Arizona on Friday, and then he will have to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant, which they expect will happen, notes SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Glennon suffered a concussion in the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Daniel Jones will not play for a second-straight week due to what the Giants are calling a "neck strain."

Glennon completed 23 of 44 passes against the Dolphins for 187 yards and threw one interception.