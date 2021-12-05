Giants' Mike Glennon diagnosed with concussion following Sunday's loss

Mike Glennon about to throw in Miami blue jersey

Mike Glennon was diagnosed with a concussion after the Giants' 20-9 loss on Sunday, the team announced.

Glennon had to play Sunday after Daniel Jones was ruled out on Friday with a neck strain, and his status even for the remainder of the season remains in question.

The Giants signed Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad last week, and now, with the Glennon news, it's a real possibility that Fromm will make his NFL debut when the Giants take on the Chargers in Los Angeles next week.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2020 NFL Draft.