Giants' Mike Glennon and Devontae Booker discuss their efforts after injuries to starters

Injuries proved to be the deciding factor in the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, losing running back Saquon Barkley (sprained ankle) and quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), among others.

Veteran Mike Glennon came in for Jones in the second quarter, and did his best to keep the Giants in the game. Glennon went 16-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception. After the game, the 31-year-old spoke about what he saw on Jones' injury and how he prepared to go in the game.

"It’s interesting as a backup quarterback, whenever the quarterback gets hit, you probably stare at him a little longer than most people do," Glennon said. "You could tell he was a little woozy getting up. I knew it was fourth down and we were getting ready to go for it, so I just ran and got my helmet. I went out and got some snaps with [C] Billy [Price] because I don’t have a lot of snaps with him. You are concerned for your teammate, your friend, but we need this touchdown. So you gotta focus on the game. That is just kinda the life of a backup.”

Glennon entered the game on fourth and goal, and handed the ball to Devontae Booker for the one-yard score to tie the game up at 10-10. He expressed his concern for Jones, but knew he had to help the team get the score.

"It is a tough deal," Glennon said. "We came in at halftime shortly after that and I saw him, so that was good. But we needed that touchdown at that time, and you are concerned for him, so, I’ve never been in that situation before. It was not ideal to see him go down, but I had to focus on football.”

Booker had a solid performance with Barkley sidelined, rushing for 42 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and making three receptions for 16 yards plus another score. After the game, he spoke about being thrusted into the starting role.

"I can only control what I can control," Booker said. "The stuff that happened today with Saquon, I am just getting ready and prepared every week as if I am the starter or whatever. It sucks to see him go down, now I just got to be ready.”

Barkley is expected to miss at least one week with a sprained ankle, meaning Booker will likely start in his place. He spoke about Barkley's injury and how he'll prepare for their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He is very humble," Booker said. "He may be back next week, who knows. As far as me, just continuing to go out there, work my butt off and prepare like I am the starter.”