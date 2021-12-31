The Giants have Matt Peart on injured reserve with a torn ACL, Korey Cunningham on the COVID-19 reserve list and Nate Solder just coming back from COVID-19. Head coach Joe Judge twice this week has mentioned Isaiah Wilson as a possibility to help at right tackle Sunday.

Offensive line coach Rob Sale didn’t react favorably to that prospect.

Sale answered with a terse “next question” when asked about how Wilson has responded behind the scenes in regards to professionalism.

Reporters pressed Sale for more on Wilson, a former first-round choice of the Titans.

“Be dependable,” Sale said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable. . . . We have to get better [at that].”

Wilson had a short, but troubled career with the Titans. He played only three offensive snaps before Tennessee traded him to Miami. He lasted less than a week with the Dolphins, who cut him after he showed up late for a physical and missed two workouts.

He was out of football until the Giants signed him to their practice squad Sept. 30.

Wilson was active for last Sunday’s game against the Eagles but did not play.

Sale did not sound sold on playing Wilson. The Giants also have Devery Hamilton and Derrick Kelly on their practice squad as options if Solder can’t return.

“Every day we’re pouring into him to get better,” Sale said. “Every day is a new day.”

Giants might have to play Isaiah Wilson, whose OL coach calls for him to “be dependable” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk