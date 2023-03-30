Giants met with Quentin Johnston ahead of TCU pro day

The New York Giants are making a habit of wining and dining the top wide receivers in this year’s NFL draft class.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had dinner last night with TCU’s Quentin Johnston ahead of his pro day on Thursday.

Giants now had dinners with Johnston, BC’s Zay Flowers and Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba before their Pro Days. USC’s Jordan Addison said last week they were the most recent team he’s heard from. Follow the crumbs. Giants pick 25th overall in the first round. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 30, 2023

Johnston attended the NFL Scouting Combine last month but did not run. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder had a 40.5-inch vertical and registered 11 feet, two inches in the broad jump.

Johnston, a junior, caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards (17.8 YPR) with six touchdowns in 14 starts in helping lead the Horned Frogs to the National Title game.

The Giants are seeking a long, fleet receiver to line up on the outside but may not have a shot at drafting Johnston, who could be long gone off the board by the time the Giants pick at No. 25.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire