Giants met with Ole Miss DL Tavius Robinson

Dan Benton
With time winding down, the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen are cramming in as many pre-2023 NFL draft meetings as possible.

Most recently, the team met with Ole Miss defensive lineman Tavius Robinson.

“I’ve had a few Zoom meetings. A few coaches have taken me out to dinner as well. The Bengals came out here. I met with the Giants, Texans, Jets, and 49ers as well,” Robinson told The Draft Network.

Robinson is a projected late-round pick or possible priority undrafted free agent. However things shake out, he promises to reward whatever team takes a chance on him.

“Whichever team drafts me is getting a disruptive player. I’m going to do everything I can to help us win games. I want to help win a Super Bowl. That’s how I plan to impact my new team,” he said.

NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein sees the potential in Robinson and gives him a pro comparison of Rasheem Green.

Ascending, even-front defensive end prospect with outstanding traits and projectable upside. Robinson plays with good aggression and heavy hands as both a run defender and pass rusher. He has the agility and foot quickness to beat blockers whether chasing the run or rushing the passer. Robinson attacks the pocket with a game plan and a variety of moves at his disposal. He needs to grow into his frame to improve against the run, but Robinson should become a rotational defender and has future-starter potential.

Robinson’s stock continues to rise as the draft nears and he could very well sneak into the later rounds. With several Day 3 picks, it’s no surprise the Giants are keeping an eye on him.

