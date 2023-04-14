Giants met with Florida LB Ventrell Miller

The New York Giants met virtually with Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller on April 10th.

Miller is a projected Day 3 prospect in the 2023 NFL draft who spent five years as a linebacker for the Gators. During that extended stint, Miller recorded 238 tackles (23.5 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks. He had his best season most recently in 2022 where he recorded 74 tackles (8.5 for a loss), two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Heavy interest surrounding Florida LB Ventrell Miller. He met with Ravens & Giants brass virtually today, met with LB coaches for LAC/SEA last week as well as the Bucs’ front office, and will visit Jacksonville next week. Progressing extremely well from a Jones fracture.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kkVCCpdjJE — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 11, 2023

Standing at 6-foot and 232 pounds, Miller has decent size for a linebacker. NFL Next Gen stats rank him as the 18th-best linebacker in the class. This has been a position of note for Big Blue in recent years as they have failed to get much production from the interior.

Constant lapses in coverage and missed tackles from linebackers have caused the Giants many issues in recent history. An experienced linebacker like Miller to add to the rotation could help Wink Martindale and his defense get over the hump.

