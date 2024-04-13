Giants meeting with TE's ahead of draft with Darren Waller’s future still uncertain

The Giants are still uncertain about TE Darren Waller’s status for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler has been mulling over the decision to return to Big Blue or to hang up the spikes after an injury-plagued first season in New York in which he was limited to just 12 games.

If Waller does return, SNY’s Connor Hughes has already reported that the Giants plan on keeping him for another year to provide another weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones, rather than releasing him.

If Waller decides to retire, though, it looks like General Manager Joe Schoen is eyeing a potential contingency plan.

New York is strong considering taking a tight end in the middle rounds of next month's draft, according ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, and they’ve already met with Ben Sinnott, Theo Johnson, and Jared Wiley.

All three pass-catchers would be a tremendous boost to a Big Blue tight end room that would look awfully weak without Waller in the mix.

Sinnott is the most intriguing of the trio, as he improved each of his three seasons at Kansas State, recording a combined 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns.