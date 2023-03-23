Giants meeting with Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The New York Giants are meeting with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers on Thursday ahead of his Pro Day on Friday.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the #Saints and #Giants tonight before Friday’s pro day, per source. A projected first-round pick, Flowers put on 13 pounds of muscle in pre-combine training (and may pack on a few more during this part of the process). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

Flowers was listed at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds at the NFL combine last month and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash.

NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell extolled the virtues of Flowers last month on a podcast, saying that Flowers was a second-rounder who could slip into the first round of this year’s draft.

Here’s 2 clips of Greg Cosell going over WRs in the draft. This first one is Zay Flowers pic.twitter.com/dH2q6lhoS7 — Matt Robinson (@HoustonHoudini) February 11, 2023

Flowers is projected to be a slot receiver in the NFL and the Giants appear to have several candidates for that role already such as Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and tight end Darren Waller.

But, as general manager Joe Schoen has said repeatedly, if a player can get open they will find a spot within Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire