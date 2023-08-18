Giants meet with LB Anthony Barr but no deal is imminent

The New York Giants met with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr on Thursday, which came more than a week after general manager Joe Schoen said no meeting was scheduled and that the team intended to take a longer look at second-year linebackers Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers.

What changed over that span is unclear, but there is no deal imminent between the Giants and Barr.

The #Giants hosted FA LB Anthony Barr today, source said, but no deal is imminent. He also recently visited the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports was the first to report that Barr intended to visit the Giants. That came prior to Schoen’s statement on McFadden and Beavers.

Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said McFadden was currently leading Beavers in the battle to earn a starting job alongside Bobby Okereke. However, he also suggested that he’d be open to more bodies at the position if Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wanted to go in that direction.

“I’m open to adding anybody that Joe and Dabes think that we need,” Martindale said.

The 31-year-old Barr was a first-round pick (No. 9 overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in the Twin Cities before spending 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in 112 career games (108 starts) and recorded 553 tackles (370 solo, 41 for a loss), eight forced fumbles, 48 QB hits, 18.5 sacks, one safety, 32 passes defensed, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

