Giants will meet with Houston QB Clayton Tune

The New York Giants will host Houston quarterback Clayton Tune for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

#Houston QB Clayton Tune will be visiting the #Saints tomorrow and the #Browns later this week, source said, and he has upcoming visits and/or workouts with the #Giants, #Steelers, #Bucs, #Rams and hometown #Texans. After the first 4 QBs, it’s wide open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2023

Tune is projected to be a Day 3 selection in the draft.

Tune was a stat stuffer in the AAC as he posted 11,994 passing yards and 104 passing touchdowns in five years at Houston. He also added 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. However, the major knock on the quarterback was his turnovers and accuracy on the run which caused him to throw 41 interceptions in his collegiate career.

The Giants are likely looking for a Day 3 or undrafted free-agent quarterback in this year’s class as they only have two quarterbacks on the roster. Daniel Jones, who they re-signed for four seasons, and Tyrod Taylor, who they have for the next two years.

Tune will be a prospect to look at for this potential third quarterback role.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire