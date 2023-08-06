Giants’ Matt Peart wants to capitalize on opportunity with Evan Neal out

One of the top stories at New York Giants training camp thus far has been the development of second-year right tackle Evan Neal, who has been impressive in drills.

This week, however, Neal sustained a concussion and was placed in the protocol. Head coach Brian Daboll said Neal was doing “as best as he can” and is getting better.

Until he does, the Giants will be lining up backup options at right tackle. The first one of defense comes in the form of a familiar name, former third-round pick Matt Peart.

“Matt has done a good job this camp,” Daboll told reporters on Saturday. “We have moved him around. You’ll see him in there with the ones today over at the right tackle. Maybe the whole practice, maybe we will sub in some other guys, we will see how practice goes but he’s done a good job for us to this point.”

Peart has has a rollercoaster of a career since being selected 99th overall out of UConn back in 2020. Over his three seasons, he’s played in 35 NFL games with six starts. Last year, he began the season on PUP after tearing his ACL late in the 2021 season.

Although Peart has been overshadowed first by Andrew Thomas and now by Neal, he is still very much part of the Giants’ offensive line room. He’s ready to add his assistance when called upon.

“It’s kind of having that next man up mentality, always being ready,” Peart said on Saturday. “Always making sure I capitalize those opportunities to be with the ones. Making sure the attention to detail is that much more defined and yeah, just playing with my guys.”

Peart made light of how quickly his Giants career has “flown by” but is now energized and focused under unit coach Bobby Johnson, who he refers to as “OG.”

“Being under OG a second year and understand what he wants in respect to the looks, it has been great to be under his coaching and I am definitely able to fine tune my skills and refine them,” Peart added.

Peart, who is an imposing 6-feet-7 and 320 pounds, is in the final year of his rookie contract and may not get the change to fully show the Giants his value. He says he can only control what he can control.

“Coming into this year, it’s how the mentality is always getting better. Year 4, Year 3, Year 2, Year 1, it’s always been the same. Make sure I always put my best foot forward and showcase my skillset and what I am able to do on the field,” he said.

Nothing against Peart, but the Giants would prefer Neal get healthy and return. But it is good to know there is finally depth and talent along the long-suffering offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire