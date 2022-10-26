Giants’ Matt Peart, Elerson Smith and Rodarius Williams return to practice

The New York Giants may be among the most-injured teams in the NFL and have a growing injury list, but they finally received some positive injury-related news on Wednesday.

In addition to offensive lineman Nick Gates (leg) being activated and returning to practice as a member of the 53-man roster, the team also started the clock on three other players.

Offensive tackle Matt Peart, outside linebacker Elerson Smith and cornerback Rodarius Williams all returned to practice. Peart started his 21-day window to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Smith and Williams were designated to return from IR.

Peart suffered a torn ACL last December in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was placed on the active/PUP list at the beginning of training camp.

Williams also suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 of last season, while Smith suffered a neck injury late last season and finished the year on IR. Both were placed on IR again at the start of this season.

The news wasn’t quite as positive for offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who remains on IR with a foot injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said that although he’s improving, there’s no guarantee he returns this season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire