Giants’ Mark Glowinski: Offensive line has become ‘fine-knit group’

The New York Giants’ offensive line should be better this season as they enter Year 2 of the Brian Daboll era. It will also be their second under offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

The personnel is finally coming together after years of shuffling. Left tackle Andrew Thomas has become one of the best in the NFL at his position and the Giants hope his counterpart on the right side, Evan Neal, follows suit and takes a huge step forward in his second season.

At center, the team believes they have finally landed a franchise staple in second-round selection John Michael Schmitz. He will be the starter as camp opens next week and the Giants are hopeful he wrests the mantle there and never looks back.

The guard positions are still very much in play. The left side, especially. There will be a glut of players vying for the starting role. Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeuzu, Shane Lemieux, Marcus McKethan, Jack Anderson, and Wyatt Davis will all be getting their shot this summer.

On the right side, veteran Mark Glowinski will be the starter again. He is in the middle year of a three-year, $18 million deal and the Giants are hoping he can become a stabilizing force playing in between Neal and Schmitz.

Glowinski feels the offensive line is coming together in its second season. In a recent interview with veteran Giants reporter Pat Traina on her podcast, the eight-year NFL veteran stated the unit is still getting to know one another but is becoming more close-knit.

“I think a lot of it is just us having the ability to get to know one another and all the little things we do outside. If it’s how many times we spend in the cafeteria with one another or little trips we take, I think we’re a fine-knit group of individuals,” Glowinski said.

“So I think a lot of what we did initially, it was just learning plays, but I think even within this off-season alone, I think we’ve done a lot of things to kind of close the gaps in, in different things, especially just getting to know one another and, and you know when you get to know somebody a little bit better. I think that will make us a better group.”

The Giants are most excited to finally have a franchise center in Schmitz. Glowinski knows he’ll initially have to ease the rookie into NFL life both on and off the field and had some simple words of advice for him.

“The biggest thing I can tell ’em is trust what’s happening,” he said. “Trust your coaches; trust the guy next to you. Don’t second have second judgments on things; just go about the things asked of you.”

