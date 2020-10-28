Giants' Marc Colombo acknowledges Andrew Thomas' struggles: 'He needs to fight through some of this stuff'

Through a seven-game sample size, the struggles for Giants rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas have been well documented.

Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo was honest about an up and down start for Thomas, the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick.

At the same time, though, Colombo sees a bright future coming together for Thomas.

"You see a lot of good things from And' during practice -- he's definitely more consistent -- but some of the same stuff pops up," Colombo said Wednesday. "It's not perfect in practice, by any means. It just needs to show up on a consistent basis out there. But yes, he needs to fight through some of this stuff.

"A lot of this in football is kind of figuring stuff out on a fly. We can show you 5,000 different looks as coaches, give you every pass-rush move. We're studying these guys constantly. But at the end of the day, you're going to see different looks. You're going to see different moves, stuff like that. And part of growing as an offensive lineman is being able to see this and be able to handle it, kind of on the fly. That's something that (comes) as you get experience in the NFL, and this is experience is going to be really valuable for him.

"He's going to play here for a really long time and he's going to be a really good tackle. But that's something that you've got to fight through. You've got to see it, you've got to be able to correct it and you really want to stay away from multiple mistakes. And that's something that we've got to do a better job of, OK, overall."

Paul Alexander, who worked with Thomas directly leading up to the draft, told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano earlier this week that he thought his pupil would be an instant success.

A reason for the struggles, according to Alexander, stem from Thomas' poor technique.



The latest test for Thomas comes with a prime-time matchup Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2), an 8:15 p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.