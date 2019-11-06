Giants manager search down to three finalists

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants’ managerial search is down to three finalists: Gabe Kapler, Joe Espada, and Matt Quatraro. Shea says that, at present, it’s not at all clear if any of them is favored.

Kapler, of course, served as the Phillies’ manager in 2018 and 2019. Espada is the Astros’ bench coach. Quatraro is the Rays’ bench coach. Team president Farhan Zaidi worked with Kapler in Los Angeles so familiarity is obviously the primary consideration there. The other two, in all likelihood, because of their status as bench coaches in two successful organizations. See, also: the last two World Series-winning managers — Alex Cora and Dave Martinez — getting their jobs after serving as bench coaches on recent World Series-winning teams.

There should be a new Giants manager named soon.