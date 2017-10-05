Giants manager Bochy to undergo heart procedure

PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants calls out to his players during the seventh inning of a MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 25, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ralph Freso/Getty Images/AFPPHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants calls out to his players during the seventh inning of a MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 25, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ralph Freso/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Ralph Freso)

San Francisco (AFP) - San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who guided the club to three World Series crowns in five seasons, said Thursday he will undergo a procedure next week to correct an irregular heartbeat.

The ablation will be performed in San Diego, where Bochy managed the Padres into the 1998 World Series, and will not prevent him from completing the final two years of his Major League Baseball contract to manage the Giants.

"I don't want anyone to think this has an effect on my work, or ability to work," Bochy said. "This is something that is not uncommon."

But it also will be the third heart procedure within three years for the 62-year-old American, who had two stents installed in 2015 after a blockage was discovered during spring training.

Earlier this season, Bochy missed two games in Kansas City and underwent a procedure due to an abnormal heart rhythm.

In 2016, Bochy missed a game and was hospitalized in Miami due to an irregular heartbeat.

The Giants won titles under Bochy in 2010, 2012 and 2014 but went 64-98 this past season. He has compiled a 902-880 record in 11 seasons as manager of the Giants and has a career mark of 1,853-1,855 over 23 major league seasons including his 12 campaigns with the Padres.