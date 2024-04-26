Giants' Malik Nabers ready to do 'great things' in Brian Daboll's offense

When new Giants wideout Malik Nabers got off the phone with coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen and others from the Big Blue brass, he called the chat great and immediately felt the love from his new head coach.

“Daboll loves me,” Nabers said matter-of-factly like he and the Giants coach have had a long-standing relationship.

But what’s not to love? The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver excelled during the 2023 season catching 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns at LSU. That's why the Giants selected him sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

For a Giants offense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season, Nabers is hopefully the spark that will lift the team back to the postseason after missing it a year ago.

"Daboll has turned a lot of great receivers into a lot of great things,” Nabers said of his fit on the Giants. “So I'm just trying to be one of those guys.

"[The Giants are] one of those teams I know I can contribute and do great things with the football. I‘m glad they picked me, and I know I’m going to do tremendous things when I get there."

Whenever an LSU receiver is linked to the Giants, it harkens back to when Big Blue drafted Odell Beckham Jr. 10 years prior. Nabers said he doesn’t have a relationship with OBJ but watched him growing up and is happy his name is brought up alongside the former Giants wideout.

OBJ comparisons aside, Nabers is ready to learn and bring his talents to MetLife and be a player that Giants fans love.

"I'm just trying to be the best person, best teammate, keep God first, keep family first and be the best athlete that I can be," he said. "They're getting a dawg, a person that's gonna love the city, show the fans love, get in the community and do great things."