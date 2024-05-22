Giants’ Malik Nabers not a fan of ‘Century Red’ uniforms

The “Century Red” alternate uniforms unveiled last week to commemorate the New York Giants’ 100th NFL season continue to catch flack — even from within.

After the uniforms were panned by fans and experts, as well as mascots and opponents, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers also offered up a criticism of sorts.

Although Nabers didn’t outright insult the throwback look, he certainly didn’t celebrate the historic uniforms, either. Rather, Nabers said, it will be difficult to make them look good.

Malik Nabers doesn’t like the Giants throwback uniforms 😳 pic.twitter.com/JbWVlV2Tjb — Ash (@mahrezfort) May 21, 2024

“It’s gonna be hard to swag it out, that’s all I got to say about it,” Nabers said at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

How could Nabers pull it off? Even he isn’t sure.

“I don’t know. I’ma have to see when I put it on,” Nabers said.

The Giants will wear the uniforms at least twice during the 2024 regular season, so Nabers will have multiple chances to “swag it out.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire