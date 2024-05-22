Giants’ Malik Nabers on Jayden Daniels: ‘I’ll beat him two times a year’

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers grew close during their two years playing together at LSU. After the 2023 season, both knew their time in Baton Rouge was over, and they’d be in the 2024 NFL draft and no longer teammates.

Not only will Nabers and Daniels not be teammates in the NFL, but they’ll face one another twice per season, with Daniels going to the Washington Commanders and Nabers to the New York Giants.

Nabers revealed the two made a friendly $10,000 wager on who would win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Of course, the NFL learned about that “bet,” and the friends called it off.

Since that friendly bet is no longer on the table, Nabers recently revealed his thoughts on facing Daniels and the Commanders twice per season.

“I’ll beat him two times a year every time we play him,” Nabers told Sports Illustrated.

"I'll beat him two times a year every time we play him"

I wonder if anyone will ask Daniels if he has a response. Quarterbacks are different, and Daniels doesn’t seem like the kind of guy to take that bait. Instead, he’ll likely laugh it off.

Having the former LSU teammates on their respective rosters for years to come should add more excitement to the longtime NFC East rivalry. Perhaps Nabers has paid attention to the rivalry in recent years as the Giants have dominated, with many of the games being close and ugly.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire