Giants’ Malik Nabers incidentally sparks a beef with Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers isn’t short on confidence and throughout the offseason, he’s shown no reason why he should be.

Nabers has been electric in practice, wowing onlookers with Odell Beckham-like catches and impressive route running. First impressions would suggest he’s got all the necessary drive and athletic talent to become a dynamic, game-changing wide receiver.

And like most talented wide receivers, Nabers looks forward to challenging the league’s top cornerbacks, including Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Trevon Diggs,” Nabers said when asked by Bleacher Report who he can’t wait to match up against.

Diggs got wind of Nabers’ answer earlier this week and was quick to reply on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Giants been getting belt for some years now. — TRE SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) June 18, 2024

Unfortunately for the Giants, Diggs isn’t wrong. The Cowboys have beaten Big Blue in six straight games, 13 of the last 14, and 18 of the last 22. And many of those contests haven’t been particularly close.

But 2024 breeds new optimism for the Giants and their underwhelming offense. Is Nabers and an improved offensive line enough to return them to respectability? Can they finally strike back in their rivalry against Diggs and the Cowboys?

That question will be answered in Week 4 when Nabers gets his first crack at Diggs on Thursday Night Football.

