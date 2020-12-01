Giants maintain lead atop NFC East with Eagles loss to Seahawks

Giants defense together after INT

After defeating the Bengals on Sunday, the Giants took over first place in the NFC East, but still needed to see what happened Monday night in the Eagles-Seahawks matchup to see if they'd hold it into next week.

With the Eagles falling to Seattle 23-17, the Giants secured that division lead heading into Week 13.

The Giants now control their own destiny over the course of these final five weeks of play, but it's likely that they'll start this journey without Daniel Jones, who strained his hamstring Sunday. Though the Giants remain optimistic, we'll likely see Colt McCoy again under center for New York when they travel to Seattle next week.

After facing the Seahawks, the Giants' schedule doesn't get much easier with games vs. the Cardinals, vs. the Browns and at the Ravens, before the season finale vs. the Cowboys — a game that could potentially be for the division title.

Luckily for New York, the rest of the division has a pretty tough final stretch as well.

At 4-7 and right on the Giants' tail are the Washington Football team. They'll face the undefeated Steelers and the 49ers on the road, then host the Seahawks and Panthers before going to Philadelphia for another potential key division race game.

With their lose Monday, the Eagles fell to 3-7-1, and they still need to go to the Packers next week, host the NFC East leading Saints, and face the Cardinals in Arizona before back-to-back division games against the Cowboys and Football Team.

The 3-8 Cowboys have the easiest schedule of the four teams in the division, with games at the Ravens and Bengals before hosting the 49ers and Eagles. Then there's that final game of the year against the Giants that could be the difference maker.

The caveat for Dallas, of course, remains the loss of Dak Prescott, who would've likely made the Cowboys the favorites (or possibly atop the division already) during this final stretch.

Though the Giants' division title hopes would all but be over if Jones is out for a long period of time, it seems, at least for now, that that might not be the case. So even if Jones misses Sunday's game against the Seahawks — a game they'd probably be underdogs in even with Jones — they have a great shot of hosting a playoff game this year if he can return sooner than later.