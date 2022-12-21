Giants Mailbag: Will Xavier McKinney recover in time for playoffs?

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) holds up at the ball at the end of the game of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have a chance to clinch a postseason berth Sunday. All they need to do is beat the Minnesota Vikings, then have two of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders lose.

It’s crazy to type that sentence, considering most believed the Giants were destined for a top-five pick in the draft back in the summer.

So, with all that said, what’s on the mind of Giants fans?

Let’s open up the mailbag and find out.

@JoeyCash34: Do you think Xavier McKinney recovers enough to play in the playoffs?

Brian Daboll has made one thing abundantly clear since taking over as the Giants’ head coach: He’s not going to divulge much when it comes to injuries and recovery timetables. That seems to be amplified even more as it pertains to McKinney, who’s still working his way back from his accident during the bye.

There’s certainly some warranted pessimism as it pertains to McKinney and whether or not he’ll play again this year. I get the sense he’ll get back on the field at some point this year, granted, it might not be until the playoffs.

@BroomBlossem: Is his recovery at all a reflection of team discipline?

No. The Giants were certainly disappointed in what happened with McKinney. Among the last things every coach reminds his team before they break for the bye is to not do anything stupid. Suffering a potentially season-ending injury on a mini vacation certainly classifies as that. But the Giants are a much better team with McKinney than without him. If they want to make any semblance of a run in the playoffs they’ll need him back there with Julian Love manning their secondary. They won’t risk that, and keep him on the bench, just to further show how disappointed they are.

@GiantsFan2021: What would the Giants record be with Zach Wilson, compared to the Jets with Daniel Jones?

I thought I knew what kind of a quarterback Jones was before I started covering the Giants this year. That original analysis was terribly wrong. I’m not sure he’ll ever be a top-5 or top-10 quarterback in the NFL, but Jones has shown enough this year to make me feel confident in making this statement: You can win with him. He’s cut down on turnovers, can make every throw, is accurate, mobile and a fierce competitor and leader.

Jones was hamstrung his first four years by a horrid supporting cast and even worse coaching. The Giants rectified the coaching aspect of it this offseason, and Jones has responded with a 66 completion percentage (career best), 2,694 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and a quarterback rating of 90.5 (career best) so far. He’s also set personal records with 583 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Those numbers will be even better once the Giants give him NFL-caliber receivers to work with and fortify the interior of the offensive line.

Jones on the Jets flips at least two of their losses to wins, in my opinion — both New England Patriots games. The Jets would also likely beat the Lions (20-17 loss) and Vikings (27-22 loss). That would put them, at this point, 11-3, maybe 10-4.

As crazy as it sounds, the Jets are a quarterback away from making legitimate noise in the AFC. Their defense is that good and their offense is littered with young, developing playmakers. They just need competence at the quarterback position to win. Jones would give them that and then some.



New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to throw against the Chicago Bears in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY

Wilson on the Giants, on the other hand? Yeah. I can’t see that going well. The desire for Wilson to be good clouds just how not good he has been for New York this season. He’s completed 54.9 percent of his passes in eight games. That’s abysmal. He’s also thrown for just 1,596 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 75.3.

Wilson has done that with Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis at receiver. He’s had C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin at tight end. Every one of those players would start on the Giants. Oh, and he’s done it with a defense that is giving up an average of just 18.8 points per game.

It’s a scary thought to think of how much he’d struggle with Jones’ supporting cast.

@EliTooCold: Will Landon Collins start moving forward?

Maybe not start, but he’s certainly going to have an expanded role down the stretch. I think a part of the reason Collins didn't play as much after he signed with New York was that he was learning a new position. Remember: He was a safety the entirety of his career. The Giants then converted him to a hybrid linebacker/safety, and now he’s basically playing entirely linebacker. It took some time for him to not only learn that new position, but also Wink Martindale’s complicated defensive scheme. The Giants' decision to move on from Tae Crowder absolutely opens the door for Collins to have a more significant role on defense. As it should. Collins actually brings something to the table. He made a big impact in last week’s victory over the Commanders (season-high three tackles).

@RedYeti9: What happened with Tae Crowder?

It was a performance-based release. Basically, Crowder wasn’t any good. Crowder had an impressive 130 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions last year, but those numbers aren’t a sign of how much he struggled. Case in point: He had a ProFootballFocus grade of 29.1 last year, which is only slightly lower than the 29.6 mark he has in 445 defensive snaps this season. The Giants saw him as a liability on the field, so they granted his request to “free” him.

@JosephBartacus: What position do you think the Giants target in the NFL Draft?

It’s wild to think how many holes an 8-5-1 team has, but that’s really the truth. The Giants are a very flawed football team despite their accomplishments this year. The big ones I’d focus on: Receiver, interior offensive line, cornerback, linebacker. The line and linebacker positions are likely best filled in free agency. You can find really good players there that don’t break the bank. Receiver and cornerback are best tackled in the draft. Very rarely do top-tier talents at those positions hit the free-agent market.