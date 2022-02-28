Giants Mailbag: What is Saquon Barkley's future, and is OT a must-draft at No. 5?

Saquon Barkley running in blue jersey vs. Dolphins

With the combine beginning in Indianapolis and the start of free agency just two weeks away, this seemed like a good time to answer some of your Giants questions – before everything changes:

@rjc1960_richard: What does the future hold for Saquon?

There are a few variables here, but I think his short-term future is with the Giants. His long-term future, though, is probably elsewhere.

Barkley, of course, is heading into the last year of his contract and is due a fully guaranteed $7.2 million. That’s a lot for a cap-strapped team, but cutting him is pointless because he’d still count for $7.2 million against the cap. Trading him, though, clears all that off the books. So that has to at least be a thought because new GM Joe Schoen has said publicly he needs to clear $40 million in salary cap space and he has limited ways to do that.

There are two problems with trading Barkley, though. One is that this is a really crucial year for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and the last thing his bosses want to do is start stripping the offense of weapons. If Barkley is healthy and the offensive line is improved – two big Ifs, I know – then a running back like him really could help Jones out, especially in the passing game. And it’s not like they have the money to replace him with someone equally as good – or even close.

The other problem is his diminished value. Who is going to offer a lot for running back who has been battered by injuries, was a shell of himself last season, and is guaranteed $7.2 million? At this point, getting a third-round pick for him seems like a lot, especially since there are a lot of teams that just don’t place a big value on his position.

So I think they’ll keep him, but consider shopping him at the trade deadline, perhaps to a contender that is dealing with injuries at running back and feeling desperate. Maybe by then Barkley will have enhanced his value enough for the Giants to get something decent in return.

If not, I believe he’ll leave after the season. I just don’t think the Giants will be willing to invest anything more in Barkley given all the injuries he’s had.

@GiantsVidal1027: If you had to put a percentage on it, what are the chances that Bradberry stays?



I’d say 19.3 percent. … OK, I don’t really know how to calculate percentages of something like that. What I can tell you is the Giants are in a really tough spot with James Bradberry, their top cornerback. He plays a position that is so important to the defense of new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale and he’s still pretty good despite a down year last year. All things being equal, the Giants would and should keep him.

But things are not equal. Bradberry’s cap number is $21.9 million, which is just way too much for the Giants. And he’s in the last year of his deal so they can’t do a simple restructure. To keep him and lower his cap number, they’d either have to extend his contract or give him a pay cut. He certainly won’t accept a pay cut, and I’m not sure why he’d accept an extension, either. If I were him, at 28, I’d call the Giants’ bluff, make them cut me, and then strike it richer in free agency with a team a little closer to winning.

Knowing that, trading him makes the most sense. Consider that in a similar situation, the Detroit Lions got a third- and a fifth-round pick last year from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Darius Slay. There’s no reason why the Giants can’t get the same. And everyone needs corners, so finding a trading partner shouldn’t be too difficult. The Giants might even accept less in return to clear $12.1 million off their books.

Trading him just makes too much sense, even though it leaves the Giants with a glaring hole at corner. Now that I have written all this, I think a 19.3 percent chance that he stays is a bit too high.

@Giants9Yankees: If Thibodeaux doesn’t fall. Does #5 have to be one of Neal, Ekwonu or Cross?



The Giants don’t absolutely have to take one of those three top offensive linemen with the fifth pick in the draft, regardless of whether Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to them or not. It’s early, but I wouldn’t completely rule out a corner there, considering what I just wrote above.

But … yeah, I do think they’d really be crazy to pass on Alabama’s Evan Neal, N.C. State’s Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross if they have a shot at them. I mean, have you seen their offensive line? Right now, it’s made up of left tackle Andrew Thomas and … what, exactly? They probably get a healthy Shane Lemieux back at one guard spot, but that leaves three positions still unfilled – including right tackle.

If they can grab a bookend tackle to pair with Thomas, they’re off to a good start rebuilding their line. So honestly, I think the only way they should even think about passing on a tackle at 5 is if there are two of them available and they know they’ll still be able to get one at 7.

@becvarjames: What is Daboll/Kafka’s OL scheme, zone or traditional? Does that fit with Bobby Johnson’s strengths?



It’s hard to answer this question because we don’t know yet what their offense is going to look like, or really whose offense they’re going to run. The presumption all along was that Brian Daboll was going to bring his offense from Buffalo, and he probably will. But it’s possible Mike Kafka is going to put a lot of Kansas City Chiefs elements in it, too.

What I can tell you is there clearly is a fit between Johnson and Daboll, since they worked together with the Bills and Daboll brought him to New York. My understanding, from talking to scouts, is they ran a real mix of blocking schemes in that Buffalo offense. They certainly ran a lot of zone blocking, but mixed in what I guess would be more "traditional" gap schemes. In Kansas City, they were always more of an outside-zone-blocking team.

Which will they use with the Giants? Good question. Maybe that will depend on which offensive linemen they can get. Right now, as noted above, other than Thomas, the whole line is pretty much a blank slate.

@ProfThibodeau: How do the new Giant coaches go about evaluating current players on the roster? Is it all impersonal decisions made based off watching last year's game tape, or do they sit down with them for interviews, or look at their older tape more?



There’s not much contact allowed between players and coaches until the offseason program begins in early April … but of course there’s always some contact. I guess the best way to answer this is that it depends on which players you’re talking about.

For some players, the decisions are impersonal and game tape might not even be needed. The Giants need salary cap space and some players with big cap numbers have to go. They don’t need to interview tight end Kyle Rudolph to decide if he’s worth a cap number of $7.4 million, for example. For other players, it might be a medical decision – like with center Nick Gates. If the doctors say he might not be ready for 2022, they don’t need to meet with him before deciding they can’t pay him $3 million.

And for some players, it might not even be a matter of what’s on tape. It might be that the new coaches have their own guy at a position they want to bring in.

But those are really the offseason cuts decisions. If you’re talking about evaluating a player on how he fits into the Giants’ plans, there’s a long way to go with that. They have all spring to see these players on the field and talk to them in meetings before making any decisions beyond who stays for now and who goes.