Giants Mailbag: Answering 5 lingering questions, including future of Dave Gettleman

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants will wrap up their "virtual" offseason program this week, concluding perhaps the strangest offseason in their history. It has undoubtedly left them with many unanswered questions.

Here, in my latest SNY Giants mailbag, are five of them...

Do the Giants sign Evan Engram to a big contract extension when the past few years he hasn't been on the field too often? -- @shamshirosenfe2

The good news on this is the Giants don't have to make a decision yet. Now that New York has picked up his fifth-year option, Engram is signed through the 2021 season. And certainly, coming off a serious foot injury and having missed 13 games in the last two seasons, now wouldn't be the time to extend his contract anyway.

It's obvious the Giants like him. They wouldn't have picked up his 2021 option if they didn't. But the concern you noted is correct -- he's been injury prone. And that will weigh heavily on any decision about whether to give him a second contract. He also has to produce, which he started to do last season (he was on pace for 88 catches, 934 yards and six touchdowns).

They certainly won't extend him until after this season, but my guess is they'll wait until his contract expires and reassess where they are. Two years is a long time. We don't even know who'll be making decisions for the Giants then.

Should Judge and the NYG approach the NE method and trade Saquon one year early so they can maximize the return value and not have to give a second contract to a RB, which is the least important position? -- @BPD_15

I'm not sure that's really the "New England method," nor would I say running back is the "least important position," nor am I sure what "one year early" would be. But other than that …

At the moment, Saquon Barkley is signed through 2021 and that doesn't include his fifth-year option or the possibility he could be franchised. So he's kind of locked in to the Giants through 2023. Of course, he technically can ask for a new contract after this season, but that doesn't mean he'll get it.

Story continues

I get your point, though (I think). The decision to give a second contract to a running back is a tough one. They are getting more expensive and it's a dangerous position where injuries are frequent and declines can be quick and steep. So there's some wisdom in what you suggest, if you can identify what "one year early" is and still get a huge return (and really, it needs to be huge).

But honestly, I wouldn't do it unless the offer was crazy and the Giants were rebuilding (again). Let's say Barkley gets through this year healthy. He'll be 24 when he's asking for a new contract. If I'm the Giants, I'd hold the line and not consider it until the following offseason when he'd still only be 25. Then it all depends on the circumstances -- his health, how much he wants, the state of the franchise.

And the Giants would still have the leverage through at least 2023. He's so young and talented, if they're not going to extend him, I'd rather see them use that than trade him away.

Are they signing [Markus] Golden. If not, have they spoken to Clowney's camp? -- @SNorma11

The ball is totally in Golden's court now, after the Giants placed the "May 5 tender" on the edge rusher. If you recall, that tender meant that if Golden doesn't sign with another team by the first day of training camp, his only option would be to play for the Giants on a one-year, $4.125 million deal.

Video: FNNY continues to discuss social justice and the NFL

So he has until then to shop around for a better contract (and yes, the Giants could still offer more). There's no indication he's found a better offer anywhere, though. The longer this goes on, the better it seems for the Giants.

As for Jadeveon Clowney, I don't know if the Giants ever spoke to anyone in his camp, but GM Dave Gettleman made it clear way back at the combine that he wasn't really interested. It wasn't just money, either. It was Clowney's injury history, too. Things could always change, but I don't expect them to be a player for him at all.

Who is your breakout player this season? -- @Jorge_Alicea621

If you promise me that Engram will be healthy for 16 games, I'd probably say him. I think Daniel Jones liked throwing to him and he's really got the talent to be a dangerous receiver. But since he's coming off foot surgery and has had so many injury issues, I can't count on that. So I will say Darius Slayton instead.

I like everything about this second-year receiver. He looked so smooth and polished, especially late last season. Good hands, good speed. But best of all, I think he and Jones really developed some chemistry late in the year. I know Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard are still there, and they both could be No. 1 receivers in this offense. But I think Slayton's impact is going to get bigger and bigger.

In his last six games, Slayton caught 31 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns. That's a pace of 82-1,245-13. I doubt he'll get to those numbers if Tate and Shepard are healthy, but I know the potential is there. He will be the Giants' No. 1 receiver. It's only a matter of when.

How many wins are considered a success so Gettleman is kept as GM? -- @pcdm2311

I don't know that there's a magic number of wins that would ensure Dave Gettleman returns in 2021 (assuming he even wants to return). The Giants have always judged a successful season as one where they are playing meaningful games right up until the end. Obviously they want more than that, but that's a reasonable benchmark coming off five seasons of double-digit losses in the last six years.

Now, there are some obvious lines. I don't think Gettleman will be brought back if they have double-digit losses again. I think he will be brought back if they make the playoffs (and remember, one more team in each conference makes the playoffs this year). I even think he'd be brought back if the Giants have a winning record, but miss the playoffs.

But it's going to be about more than that. It's going to be about the growth of all the young players he's brought in. This is the year all those young defensive players he's drafted and signed need to prove they are players. It's about Daniel Jones taking a step forward and the offensive line he's rebuilt showing some progress. All of that is going to factor in to the decision about Gettleman's future, regardless of the Giants' record.

They need to win, yes. But the circumstances and the context matter, too.