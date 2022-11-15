Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery

The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday.

Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Eight teams – Las Vegas, Detroit, Carolina, Indianapolis, San Francisco, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Kansas City – put in waiver claims for former Chargers’ first-round pick Jerry Tillery, who was assigned to the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He recorded 106 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 54 games with the Chargers, who declined his fifth-year option this past spring.

The Giants currently have four interior defensive lineman on their active roster: Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, Dexter Lawrence and Henry Mondeaux, who was signed from the practice squad on Monday.

The team’s lack of depth at the position stems from losing Nick Williams for the season due to a biceps injury suffered on October 30 in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

