Giants made 7 waiver claims, had none of their players claimed

None of the players the New York Giants waived during final cuts this week were claimed by other teams. That’s a stinging indictment of the level of talent they had in the building this summer.

Quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Alex Bachman, safety Nate Meadors, running back Jashaun Corbin, wide receiver Jaylon Moore, tight end Austin Allen, offensive linemen Garrett McGhin and Roy Mbaeteka, defensive linemen David Moa and Ryan Anderson, linebacker Quincy Roche, cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey, Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert and Harrison Hand, safety Trenton Thompson, wide receivers Keelan Doss and Travis Toivonen, guard Josh Rivas, defensive backs Olaijah Griffin and Yusuf Corker, kicker Ryan Santoso and offensive lineman Eric Smith were all let go by the Giants this week.

None were claimed off waivers by any of the other 31 NFL teams. Many of them were signed back to the Giants’ 16-man practice squad which leads us to question the entire process.

In this day and age of the NFL, teams actually have access to more players than in the past. The 53-man roster plus players who are in IR with a return designation and on PUP along with the practice squad helps teams get through the grueling 18-week regular season.

That number for the Giants right now is 74: 53 on the active roster, 16 on the practice squad, two on PUP and three on IR eligible to return.

Meanwhile, the Giants put in seven total waiver claims on Wednesday and ended up with four of those seven targets.

8 players had multiple teams put in claims on them yesterday: -Trevon Wesco: CLE, CHI, IND, CIN

-Sterling Weatherford: CHI, NO

-Kellen Mond: PHI, CLE

-Nick McCloud: NYG, CHI

-Kingsley Jonathan: NYG, CHI

-Darryl Johnson: NYG, SEA

-Jamycal Hasty: NYG, JAX

-Jack Anderson: ATL, NYG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

