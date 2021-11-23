  • Oops!
Giants LT Andrew Thomas rewarded with rare big-man TD vs. Bucs upon return from IR

Jason Owens
·1 min read
A former first-round pick coming off injured reserve scored the New York Giants' first touchdown on Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It wasn't Saquon Barkley. In fact, it was a guy who's never scored an NFL touchdown.

The Giants broke through for a 10-10 tie early in the second quarter thanks to a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to left tackle Andrew Thomas. The second-year pro who hasn't caught a pass since being selected No. 4 overall in 2020 draft lined up in his normal spot in pass protection on second-and-goal at the 2-yard line. But he didn't stay there. 

He chipped Bucs defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor before letting him run free at Jones. Meanwhile, he slipped wide open into the end zone, and Jones lofted a pass his way after faking a handoff to Barkley just as the Bucs pass rush arrived. Thomas reached up for the high pass to make a nice grab that he secured as he fell to the turf. Big-man touchdown secured.

And in case you're wondering, yes he was eligible. 

Thomas hadn't played since foot and ankle injuries landed him on injured reserve after Week 6. With all eyes on Barkley in his return, the Giants dialed up some trickery to land the left tackle on the highlight reel in primetime.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Andrew Thomas #78 of the New York Giants celebrates with teammates after getting a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Andrew Thomas got some love from his fellow big men after his first NFL touchdown. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

