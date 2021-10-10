Giants LT Andrew Thomas expected to play vs. Cowboys

The Giants came into the weekend not knowing if left tackle Andrew Thomas was going to play against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. He was listed as questionable with a foot injury and was in doubt to play after being limited in practice.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported Sunday morning that the plan is for Thomas to play against Dallas, barring a setback before kickoff. That’s a huge lift for the offensive line.

Plan is for LT Andrew Thomas to play Sunday vs. Cowboys barring a setback, per source. Key for Giants OL with him playing his best football. Thomas was questionable (foot). Was serious doubt this week. He limped around while being limited at practice, but plans to tough it out. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 10, 2021

Thomas has been rock solid for the Giants, allowing just six pressures in four games, according to Pro Football Focus. He has an overall grade of 70.7, per PFF, and has played 264 snaps.