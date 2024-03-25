If Giants love a QB, John Mara "certainly would support" drafting one

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was clear that Daniel Jones is the team's quarterback of the present on Sunday, but the team may not be opposed to adding their quarterback of the future in this year's draft.

General Manager Joe Schoen has left the door open to drafting a player at any position with the sixth overall pick and the team has spent time with some of the top prospects at the position, so it was no surprise that co-owner John Mara fielded a question about using the pick on a quarterback when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Monday. \

Mara said he doesn't think the team is close to "making a final determination" of what they will do with the pick, but said Schoen has a green light to do what it takes to get a player he believes in.

"If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that," Mara said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Mara said he wouldn't see taking a quarterback as giving up on Jones, but it would be hard to pitch it otherwise for a team that would be ignoring other needs to take a player at the same position with Jones a year removed from signing a contract extension. The chatter about quarterbacks could also serve to spur a team to try to jump the Giants for a quarterback and that would, in turn, push a player they might covet into their hands at No. 6.

With a number of highly regarded quarterbacks and a number of teams looking for quarterbacks, there are a lot of ways things can play out at the top of the draft and the Giants will be in the thick of it one way or another.