Giants' Lou Seal inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame

Lou Seal has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

The San Francisco Giants mascot joins the Houston Astros' Orbit, University of Montana's Monte, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Jaxson de Ville in this year's class.

"Lou Seal, the cheerful and endearing mascot of the San Francisco Giants (MLB), has been a staple at Oracle Park since 1997," the Mascot Hall of Fame wrote on its website. "With his signature sunglasses and warm personality, Lou Seal has delighted fans of all ages for over 2000 consecutive games. Whether he’s entertaining the crowd with his dance moves or participating in community events, Lou Seal embodies the heart and soul of Giants baseball."

The Oriole Bird, Phillie Phanatic, Orbit, and Mr. Met are some of the other Major League Baseball fan favorites who have made the exclusive club.

Lou Seal took to social media to thank fans and the Giants for their votes and support.

"I love you all!!!" Lou Seal wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

OMG!!! IT HAPPENED!!! I’M IN THE @MascotHall of Fame!!!

THANK YOU FANS AND THE @SFGiants and my friends and family for your votes and support and love!! I love you all!!! #BestDayEver #MascotHOF #ClassOf2024 pic.twitter.com/kzFkhePE81 — Lou Seal (@LouSeal01) June 13, 2024

View the full list at the Mascot Hall of Fame's website.