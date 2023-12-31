How Giants' loss to Rams sums up everything that’s gone wrong in 2023 season

EAST RUTHERFORD — Frustration is understandable. The Giants’ 26-25 loss to the Rams encapsulated everything that’s gone wrong in this miserable year.

Where are the lucky bounces they used to receive? Brian Daboll pulling every correct string? The thrills of victory after New York made their opponents play their brand of football? It’s all evaporated.

The Giants lost on Sunday because penalties erased potential game-changing plays, like Tyrod Taylor’s long run or longer pass to Jalin Hyatt. They lost because Saquon Barkley dropped a would-be, walk-off touchdown on a slant in the fourth quarter. They lost because Taylor and Barkley couldn’t connect on the two-point attempt after Gunner Olszewski miraculous 94-yard return touchdown. They lost because of questionable play calling on the game’s final possession, clocking the ball with 40 seconds left to set up a Barkley run for little gain.

These problems weren’t the Giants’ in 2022. They’ve consumed their 2023 like a plague.

“That’s what it is — the little things,” Barkley said. “That’s what this league comes down to. Whoever can focus on the details and do the little things right, the majority of the time will come out with a win.”

The Giants are among the last talented teams in the NFL. That’s not an insult. It’s their reality. One hamstrung and one full offseason was never going to be enough to erase Dave Getleman’s years of organizational malpractice. Joe Schoen certainly has the Giants in a better place now, but they’re not in the same realm as the NFC’s (let alone NFL’s) good, better or best.

But that didn’t matter a season ago. The Giants went 9-7-1, then beat the Vikings in the first round, because they found a way to make up for their talent disadvantages. They out-grinded, out-coached and out-uglied their opponents. They dragged each of their opponents into the deep end to see if they could swim. Those who could beat New York — exposed them for their lack-of game-changers. The Giants beat those who couldn’t.

The Giants are better on paper than they were a year ago, thanks to additions like Darren Waller, Jalin Hyat and a healthy Wandale Robinson. Even without Daniel Jones, who tore his ACL against the Raiders earlier in the season, they maintained the same level of quarterback play with stretches from Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor.

It hasn’t mattered because the traits that made them who they were a year ago are gone.

“I thought they competed hard,” Daboll said. “Finished it up until the end and it’s never a good feeling to lose a game. Put a lot into it, came up a few plays short.”

The Giants defense wasn’t perfect against the Rams. They weren’t going to be facing Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua. They were good enough, though, forcing two Stafford interceptions. They offense even did enough statistically to get it done — 389 total yards. Taylor had 359 himself (319 through air, 40 rushing).

The self-inflicted wounds were simply too much for them to overcome. They do have enough talent to overcome drops, penalties, missed opportunities, and questionable coaching.

“We did enough to put ourselves in position to win,” said Taylor. “But we also hurt ourselves in some areas."

This is likely better for the Giants long term. This season exposed their dire need for a quarterback. Jones is not it, Taylor will play for another next season, and DeVito is nothing more than a developmental project.

New York would hold the No. 5 pick if the draft were held on Monday. The Bears (via the Panthers) have the No. 1 spot locked up, but two through four is still obtainable for the Giants. The Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals are all 4-12 — one game worse than New York, but the Giants have the weaker strength of schedule. If the Giants lose to the Eagles in Week 18, and any of those teams win (Cardinals vs Seahawks, Commanders vs Cowboys, Patriots vs Jets), the Giants jump them.

Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (UNC) are still probably long shots. There are other intriguing quarterback prospects (namely Washington’s Michael Penix and LSU’s Jayden Daniels) who should be there.

That’s what the Giants need. It is. But it still doesn’t make this season any less disappointing.

The Giants are where they are because they lost who they were.