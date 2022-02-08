Giants losing Patrick Graham could be blessing in disguise with Wink Martindale hiring

Wink Martindale during Ravens game

Sometimes the first choice really is the best one.

That’s certainly what the Giants are hoping now that they’ve settled on Don “Wink” Martindale as their new defensive coordinator. He was always the top name on new Giants coach Brian Daboll’s wish list, as SNY previously reported, and the name he brought up as a potential hire during his interview for the job.

He and his new bosses eventually decided to offer the job to Patrick Graham instead, and no one argued considering how highly regarded Graham is inside and outside of the organization. His players loved him during his two years as the Giants defensive coordinator under Joe Judge. His defenses showed promise. They were usually the best thing about the team.



But to be honest, it was time for a change.

That was the only part about retaining Graham that never made sense, as the Giants seemingly begin revamping the way they do business. They have had a clean break in just about everything, from the front office on down. Keeping the defensive coordinator – and presumably much of the defensive staff – in place from a failed regime seemed out of place.

It’s not that Graham would’ve been a bad choice, or even that he did a bad job. It was more that the job wasn’t good enough and a new approach seemed needed. His defenses were never really aggressive enough. He never quite developed the necessary pass rush. The defenses wore down late in halves and games too often. They were too often fit with the dreaded description of “bend, but don’t break.”

Maybe that was all that Graham could’ve done with a questionable group of players while having to carry an anemic offense. Maybe he could’ve done better this year with better players, after guiding a defense ranked 12th in 2020 and 21st last season.

But it’s better to make a clean break, to get a fresh approach and a new set of eyes looking at the Giants’ problem. So when Graham decided to bolt to become the defensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders, Daboll got a second chance to look at the man he wanted all along.



New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday.

And there’s a good reason why the 58-year-old Martindale was his top choice. Just look at the job he did in Baltimore. In his first three seasons as their defensive coordinator they ranked first, fourth and seventh, and were top three in fewest points allowed all three years. This past season wasn’t good at all, as the Ravens were crushed by illness and injuries. But that doesn’t take away from the overall job that Martindale did.

He earned a reputation as being one of the best defensive minds in the game. And his blitz-heavy defenses with tight man-to-man coverage were always difficult to play against. He might be able to get more out of young edge rushers like Azeez Ojulari and Quincy Roche, and maybe even Lorenzo Carter if he comes back. And that will help ease some of the pressure on Leonard Williams up front.

Even the players who loved Graham will learn to love what Martindale brings. Defensive players traditionally love being aggressive, and defensive backs often prefer man-to-man coverages to zone. That alone could be just the kind of spark that this mediocre Giants defense needs, especially after a rough season.

Maybe they could’ve found that spark under Graham. His players thought they could. But it’s still better that they continue the overall organizational theme with a new way of thinking. They might soon see that very often, change is for the best.