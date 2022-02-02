Giants lose WR coach Tyke Tolbert to Bears

Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert was another internal Giants option that Brian Daboll could've kept on his staff. However, the Chicago Bears swooped in first.

Tolbert will be heading to the Windy City to be their WR coach as well as passing game coordinator, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tolbert came over to the Giants in 2018 after previously spending time with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos in the same role. He is well known for developing young talent, and that continued in New York with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and more.

We'll see who Daboll decides to bring in instead, and it will likely be someone the new offensive coordinator wants. Daboll is still working hard to get his OC, with Mike Kafka expected to have had an interview on Tuesday, while Pep Hamilton and Chad O'Shea are considered top candidates as well. A hire is expected at the end of the week.

Shea Tierney, however, is on board with Big Blue, as the Bills assistant QB coach will assume the role of QB coach with the Giants. Patrick Graham is also being retained as defensive coordinator if he doesn't take a head coaching role elsewhere.

The Giants also retained special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson. Offensive line coach Bobby Jackson was also added.